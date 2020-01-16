Global Welfare Management Software Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Welfare Management Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 136 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Welfare management is the process of establishing, maintaining, and managing welfare for the employees of an organization. Employee benefits typically include medical insurance, pension plans, individual retirement accounts (IRAs), vacation time, sick time, and maternity leave. Numerous vendors offer software that can assist benefits administrators.

Welfare Management Software can be classified to cloud-based and on-promise type, and the cloud-based type is leading the growing market at present with the share of 59% in 2018.

Welfare Management Software is mainly used for three applications: Small Business, Medium-sized Business and Large Business. And Large Business was the most widely used area which took up about 47% of the global total in 2018.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ADP

Workday

WEX Health

Benefitfocus

Bswift

Namely

Zenefits

Paycom

EmpowerHR/Pay

Ceridian

PlanSource

Paycor

Gusto

BambooHR

BreatheHR

Zane Benefits

Segmentation by product type

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Segmentation by application

Small Business

Medium-sized Business

Large Business

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Welfare Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Welfare Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Welfare Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Welfare Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Welfare Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

