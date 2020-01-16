Global Yoga Mat Market Market Opportunity Analysis, Player Landscape, Growth, Developments & Forecast 2019-2024

Yoga Mat Market market reports provides a comprehensive overview of the global market size and share. Yoga Mat Market market data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization

Yoga Mat Market Industry Overview:

Yoga mats are specially fabricated mats used as an aid during the practice of yoga to prevent hands and feet slipping during practice. They are mainly used both for home use and for yoga studios.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

PVC yoga mats

Rubber yoga mats

TPE yoga mats

Other yoga mats

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Household

Yoga club

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Lululemon

Manduka PROlite

Jade Yoga

Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

PrAna Revolutionary

Gaiam, Easyoga

HATHAYOGA

Kharma Khare

Hosa Group

Yogabum

Aerolite

Aurorae

Barefoot Yoga

Keep well

Khataland

Microcell Composite

Yogarugs

Copeactive

Yogasana, A. Kolckmann

JiangXi Lveten Plastic

Liforme

Starlight Yoga

Bean Products



Manufacturing Analysis Yoga Mat Market Market

