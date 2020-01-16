Global Yoga Mat Market Market Opportunity Analysis, Player Landscape, Growth, Developments & Forecast 2019-2024
Yoga Mat Market Industry Overview:
Yoga mats are specially fabricated mats used as an aid during the practice of yoga to prevent hands and feet slipping during practice. They are mainly used both for home use and for yoga studios.
The global Yoga Mat market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
PVC yoga mats
Rubber yoga mats
TPE yoga mats
Other yoga mats
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Household
Yoga club
Others
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
Lululemon
Manduka PROlite
Jade Yoga
Hugger Mugger Para Rubber
PrAna Revolutionary
Gaiam, Easyoga
HATHAYOGA
Kharma Khare
Hosa Group
Yogabum
Aerolite
Aurorae
Barefoot Yoga
Keep well
Khataland
Microcell Composite
Yogarugs
Copeactive
Yogasana, A. Kolckmann
JiangXi Lveten Plastic
Liforme
Starlight Yoga
Bean Products
