Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Market 2019 Global Manufacturers Analysis And Industry Overview to 2025

The global Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AC Propulsion

Boulder Electric Vehicle

Coritech Services

EV Grid

Corinex

Enerdel

Ford Technology

Honda

NextEnergy

NRG Energy

Pacific Gas and Electric Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Centralized

Autonomous

Micronet-based

Segment by Application

Electric Vehicles

Technology

Infrastructure

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System

1.1 Definition of Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System

1.2 Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Centralized

1.2.3 Autonomous

1.2.4 Micronet-based

1.3 Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Electric Vehicles

1.3.3 Technology

1.3.4 Infrastructure

1.4 Global Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Revenue Analysis

4.3 Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Revenue by Regions

5.2 Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Production

5.3.2 North America Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Import and Export

5.4 Europe Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Production

5.4.2 Europe Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Import and Export

5.5 China Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Production

5.5.2 China Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Import and Export

5.6 Japan Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Production

5.6.2 Japan Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Import and Export

5.8 India Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Production

5.8.2 India Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Grid-to-Vehicle (V2G) System Import and Export

Continued……

