Healthcare IT Integration Market Type, Services, Applications and Future Growth by Top Key Players (Carepoint Health, Oracle, AVI-SPL, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Qualcomm Life)

Healthcare IT integration market is expected to grow exponentially in the near future, owing to its importance in streamlining healthcare process. By integrating all healthcare IT products within a provider or among providers, the healthcare process can be maintained in a proper way from admission to claims reimbursements. Also the maintenance of healthcare records is among one of the major priorities in developed countries and by integrating healthcare this can be achieved. Usage of multi electronic health records (EHRs) and other healthcare IT products, hospitals make best efforts that enable them to use the most logical solution for different departments or requirements. However a dearth of standards causes errors such as workarounds, data duplication, and interoperability problems for IT and end-users.

Company Analysis: Healthcare IT Integration Market

Though globally there are a large number of players operating in this market, due to the fact that the market is concentrated in U.S., the 6 major players account for more than 65% of this market. Some of the major players operating in this market are Carepoint Health, Oracle, AVI-SPL, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Qualcomm Life, Inc., Interfaceware, Inc., Orion Health, Quality Systems, Inc., Cerner Corporation, InterSystems Corporation, Infor, Inc., Orion Health, Summit Healthcare and Siemens among other vernacular players.

Major Points from Table of Content:

