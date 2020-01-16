HGH Biosimilars Market 2019 Global Analysis and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2026

Global HGH Biosimilars Market

Description

HGH Biosimilars is DNA recombinant human growth hormone, which has the same function as human growth hormone. It can promote bone, visceral and whole body growth, promote protein synthesis, affect fat and mineral metabolism, and play a key role in human growth and development. Subcutaneous injection of about 80% was absorbed, 5 hours to reach the peak of blood drug concentration, the half-life of 4 hours. About 90% of the injection dose is metabolized in the liver. Only about 0.1% of the dose is excreted from the biliary tract and the kidneys.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the HGH Biosimilars in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for HGH Biosimilars in US$ by following Product Segments.: Clinical, Experiment and Others

The worldwide market for HGH Biosimilars is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Johnson & Johnson

Gilead Sciences

Pacira

Sun Pharmaceutical

Luye Pharma

Sigma-Tau Group

Fudan-Zhangjiang

Teva Pharmaceutical

CSPC

Novartis

Kingond Pharm

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Clinical

Experiment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Treament

Prevention

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 HGH Biosimilars Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Clinical

1.2.2 Experiment

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Treament

1.3.2 Prevention

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Johnson & Johnson

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 HGH Biosimilars Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Johnson & Johnson HGH Biosimilars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Gilead Sciences

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 HGH Biosimilars Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Gilead Sciences HGH Biosimilars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Pacira

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 HGH Biosimilars Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Pacira HGH Biosimilars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Sun Pharmaceutical

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 HGH Biosimilars Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Sun Pharmaceutical HGH Biosimilars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Luye Pharma

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 HGH Biosimilars Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Luye Pharma HGH Biosimilars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Sigma-Tau Group

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 HGH Biosimilars Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Sigma-Tau Group HGH Biosimilars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

