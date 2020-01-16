Holter Monitors 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.10% and Forecast to 2021

A Holter monitor is a battery-operated device that measures and records the heart’s activity constantly for 48-72 hours. The device contains electrodes that are attached to the skin. With the help of these electrodes, the ECG is measured constantly. The Holter monitor is used to monitor patients with slow, fast, or irregular heartbeat. It helps a doctor in deciding whether the patient requires a pacemaker or a cardiovascular procedure to restore regular heart rhythm. The monitor can help the doctors to check if the medicines are working and if the heart is getting enough oxygen to meet its needs. It can also help doctors determine the reason for a patient’s dizziness or the feeling of the heart racing or skipping a beat.

The analysts forecast the global Holter monitors market to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Holter monitors market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the selling price of the device and the revenue generated from it.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2390632-global-holter-monitors-market-2017-2021

The report, Global Holter Monitors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Koninklijke Philips

• GE Healthcare

• Spacelabs Healthcare

• Mortara Instrument

Other prominent vendors

• Applied Cardiac Systems

• Borsam Medical

• Cardioline

• CardioNet

• Eccosur

• LifeWatch

• LUMED

• Medicomp

• Nasiff Associates

• QRS Diagnostic

• Schiller

• Suzuken

Market driver

• Increasing prevalence of CVDs

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Lack of trained staff in emerging markets

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Paradigm shift toward preventive care

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2390632-global-holter-monitors-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Holter monitoring devices – market size and forecast

• Event monitoring devices – market size and forecast

• Holter monitoring software – market size and forecast

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USERS

• Hospitals – market size and forecast

• Physicians’ clinics – market size and forecast

• ASCs – market size and forecast

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – market size and forecast

• EMEA – market size and forecast

• APAC – market size & forecast

• Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

• Paradigm shift toward preventive care

• Increasing demand for digital healthcare devices

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

..…..Continued