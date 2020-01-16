Most Awaited Immunotherapy drugs Report: Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Abbvie, Glaxo Smith Kline,Amgen Inc., Eli lilly& Co.,Astrazeneca, Roche diagnostics, Novartis AG,Bristol-Myers Squibb

Immunotherapy drugs market accounted to USD 107 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Cancer immunotherapy (sometimes called immuno-oncology) is the artificial stimulation of the immune system to treat cancer, improving on the system’s natural ability to fight cancer. It is an application of the fundamental research of cancer immunology and a growing subspecialty of oncology. It exploits the fact that cancer cells often have tumor antigens, molecules on their surface that can be detected by the antibody proteins of the immune system, binding to them. The tumor antigens are often proteins or other macromolecules (e.g. carbohydrates). Normal antibodies bind to external pathogens, but the modified immunotherapy antibodies bind to the tumor antigens marking and identifying the cancer cells for the immune system to inhibit or kill.

Immunotherapy drugs are used to treat cancer, infection, respiratory and autoimmune disorders. Immunotherapies either stimulate the activities done by specific components of the immune system or counteract the signals that are produced by the cancer cells and suppress the immune responses.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in the prevalence of cancer and a number of autoimmune diseases

Rising need for mAbs

Increasing demand of biological and targeted drug therapies

Technological developments

High cost of drug development

Major Market Competitors: Immunotherapy Drugs Market

Some of the major players operating in Immunotherapy drugs market are

Amgen Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Abbvie, Glaxo Smith Kline,Amgen Inc

Eli lilly& Co

Astrazeneca

Roche diagnostics

Novartis AG,Bristol-Myers Squibb

Pfizer

ELI Lilly and Company

Merck & Co.

Sanofi, and Celgene Corporation

Roche

Novartis

Celgene among others

Market Segmentation:

By Therapyarea the Immunotherapy drugs market is segmented into Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases, and Infectious Diseases.

On the basis of end-users the Immunotherapy drugs market is segmented into hospitals.

On the basis of geography, Immunotherapy drugs market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The Immunotherapy drugs market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Immunotherapy drugs market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

