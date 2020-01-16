In-Flight Catering Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025
This report studies the global In-Flight Catering market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global In-Flight Catering market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
UpperSky Catering
SAAC Ltd.
SATS
Newrest Catering
Journey Group Pls.
LSG Sky Chefs
Gate Gourmet
Emirates Flight Catering
Flying Food Group
Do & Co
Air Gourmet
DNATA
Air Fayre
Abby’s Aircraft Catering Service
Air Culinaire Worldwide
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Breakfast,
Starter & Platters
Desserts
Beverages
Market segment by Application, In-Flight Catering can be split into
Premium Service
Economic Service
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global In-Flight Catering Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of In-Flight Catering
1.1 In-Flight Catering Market Overview
1.1.1 In-Flight Catering Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global In-Flight Catering Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 In-Flight Catering Market by Type
1.3.1 Breakfast,
1.3.2 Starter & Platters
1.3.3 Desserts
1.3.4 Beverages
1.4 In-Flight Catering Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Premium Service
1.4.2 Economic Service
2 Global In-Flight Catering Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 In-Flight Catering Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 UpperSky Catering
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 In-Flight Catering Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 SAAC Ltd.
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 In-Flight Catering Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 SATS
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 In-Flight Catering Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Newrest Catering
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 In-Flight Catering Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Journey Group Pls.
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 In-Flight Catering Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 LSG Sky Chefs
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 In-Flight Catering Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Gate Gourmet
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 In-Flight Catering Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Emirates Flight Catering
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 In-Flight Catering Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 Flying Food Group
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 In-Flight Catering Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 Do & Co
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 In-Flight Catering Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 Air Gourmet
3.12 DNATA
3.13 Air Fayre
3.14 Abby’s Aircraft Catering Service
3.15 Air Culinaire Worldwide
4 Global In-Flight Catering Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global In-Flight Catering Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global In-Flight Catering Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of In-Flight Catering in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of In-Flight Catering
5 United States In-Flight Catering Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe In-Flight Catering Development Status and Outlook
7 China In-Flight Catering Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan In-Flight Catering Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia In-Flight Catering Development Status and Outlook
10 India In-Flight Catering Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global In-Flight Catering Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global In-Flight Catering Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global In-Flight Catering Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 In-Flight Catering Market Dynamics
12.1 In-Flight Catering Market Opportunities
12.2 In-Flight Catering Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 In-Flight Catering Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 In-Flight Catering Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued…..
