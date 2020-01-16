INCOME PROTECTION INSURANCE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, INVESTMENTS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2024
Income protection insurance is a policy that protects you against loss of income due to unemployment, illness or accident. It could provide you with a tax-free income and could continue to pay out until you are able to return back to work or retire.
Scope of the Report:
The global Income Protection Insurance market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Income Protection Insurance.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Income Protection Insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Income Protection Insurance market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Aviva
TAL
AMP
Zurich
AIA
OnePath
AXA
Suncorp
Asteron Life
Generali
Allianz
Manulife
Westpac
Sovereign
CommInsure
LISA Group
AIG Life
LV= Liverpool Victoria
Fidelity Life
Legal & General
Royal London
VitalityLife
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Short Term Income Protection Insurance
Long Term Income Protection Insurance
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Men
Women
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Income Protection Insurance Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Income Protection Insurance
1.2 Classification of Income Protection Insurance by Types
1.2.1 Global Income Protection Insurance Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)
1.2.2 Global Income Protection Insurance Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017
1.2.3 Short Term Income Protection Insurance
1.2.4 Long Term Income Protection Insurance
1.3 Global Income Protection Insurance Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Income Protection Insurance Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)
1.3.2 Men
1.3.3 Women
1.4 Global Income Protection Insurance Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global Income Protection Insurance Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Income Protection Insurance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Income Protection Insurance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Income Protection Insurance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Income Protection Insurance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Income Protection Insurance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.5 Global Market Size of Income Protection Insurance (2013-2023)
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Aviva
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Income Protection Insurance Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Aviva Income Protection Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 TAL
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Income Protection Insurance Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 TAL Income Protection Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 AMP
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Income Protection Insurance Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 AMP Income Protection Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Zurich
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Income Protection Insurance Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Zurich Income Protection Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 AIA
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Income Protection Insurance Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 AIA Income Protection Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 OnePath
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Income Protection Insurance Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 OnePath Income Protection Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 AXA
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Income Protection Insurance Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 AXA Income Protection Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.8 Suncorp
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Income Protection Insurance Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 Suncorp Income Protection Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…..
