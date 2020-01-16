Industrial Mining Explosives Market 2019 Global Key Players – Orica, MAXAM, ENAEX, BME Mining – Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Industrial Mining Explosives Market 2019

The global Industrial Mining Explosives market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Mining Explosives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Mining Explosives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Industrial Mining Explosives in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Industrial Mining Explosives manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Orica

IPL (Dyno Nobel)

MAXAM

AEL

ENAEX

Sasol

Yunnan Civil Explosive

Solar Explosives

Gezhouba Explosive

EPC-UK

Anhui Jiangnan

Guizhou Jiulian

Nanling Civil Explosive

BME Mining

NOF Corporation

IDEAL

Sichuan Yahua

AUSTIN

Kailong Chemical

Leiming Kehua

TOD Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Ammonium Nitrate Explosives (Powder)

ANFO

Emulsion Explosive

Segment by Application

Coal Mining

Quarrying and Nonmetal Mining

Metal Mining

