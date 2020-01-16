Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market 2018 Global Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts To 2025
Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Industry
Intelligent process automation is a software automation tool that automates routine tasks such as data extraction and cleaning through existing user interfaces.
In 2017, the global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
IBM
Cognizant
Genpact
Atos
Infosys
Tata Consultancy Services
Capgemini
Xerox Corporation
Pegasystems
Wipro
EXL Service
Thoughtonomy
Happiest Minds
Avasant
CGI Group
UiPath
HCL Technologies
Symphony Ventures
Avanade
Tech Mahindra
Blue Prism
Virtual Operations
Sutherland Global Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Natural Language Processing
Machine & Deep Learning
Neural Networks
Computer Vision
Virtual Agents
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Transport & Logistics
Media & Entertainment
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Natural Language Processing
1.4.3 Machine & Deep Learning
1.4.4 Neural Networks
1.4.5 Computer Vision
1.4.6 Virtual Agents
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 IT & Telecom
1.5.4 Transport & Logistics
1.5.5 Media & Entertainment
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size
2.2 Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Key Players in China
7.3 China Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Key Players in India
10.3 India Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Accenture
12.1.1 Accenture Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Introduction
12.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.2 IBM
12.2.1 IBM Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 IBM Recent Development
12.3 Cognizant
12.3.1 Cognizant Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Introduction
12.3.4 Cognizant Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Cognizant Recent Development
12.4 Genpact
12.4.1 Genpact Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Introduction
12.4.4 Genpact Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Genpact Recent Development
12.5 Atos
12.5.1 Atos Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Introduction
12.5.4 Atos Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Atos Recent Development
12.6 Infosys
12.6.1 Infosys Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Introduction
12.6.4 Infosys Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Infosys Recent Development
12.7 Tata Consultancy Services
12.7.1 Tata Consultancy Services Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Introduction
12.7.4 Tata Consultancy Services Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Tata Consultancy Services Recent Development
12.8 Capgemini
12.8.1 Capgemini Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Introduction
12.8.4 Capgemini Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Capgemini Recent Development
12.9 Xerox Corporation
12.9.1 Xerox Corporation Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Introduction
12.9.4 Xerox Corporation Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Xerox Corporation Recent Development
12.10 Pegasystems
12.10.1 Pegasystems Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Introduction
12.10.4 Pegasystems Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Pegasystems Recent Development
12.11 Wipro
12.12 EXL Service
12.13 Thoughtonomy
12.14 Happiest Minds
12.15 Avasant
12.16 CGI Group
12.17 UiPath
12.18 HCL Technologies
12.19 Symphony Ventures
12.20 Avanade
12.21 Tech Mahindra
12.22 Blue Prism
12.23 Virtual Operations
12.24 Sutherland Global Services
Continued….
