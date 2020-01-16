IP Telephony 2019 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Application, Technology and Forecast to 2025

IP Telephony Market 2019

The global IP Telephony market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on IP Telephony volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall IP Telephony market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of IP Telephony in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their IP Telephony manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ascom Holding

Avaya Inc.

Cisco Systems

Gigaset Communications

LG Electronics.

Mitel Networks Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Polycom, Inc.

Yealink Inc.

NEC Corporation

Grandstream Networks

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Hardware Based

Softphones

Service

Segment by Application

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government Organizations

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Industry Overview of IP Telephony

1.1 Definition of IP Telephony

1.2 IP Telephony Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global IP Telephony Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Hardware Based

1.2.3 Softphones

1.2.4 Service

1.3 IP Telephony Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global IP Telephony Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Retail

1.3.5 Government Organizations

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global IP Telephony Overall Market

1.4.1 Global IP Telephony Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global IP Telephony Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America IP Telephony Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe IP Telephony Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China IP Telephony Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan IP Telephony Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia IP Telephony Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India IP Telephony Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of IP Telephony

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of IP Telephony

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of IP Telephony

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of IP Telephony

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global IP Telephony Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of IP Telephony

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

…….

8 IP Telephony Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Ascom Holding

8.1.1 Ascom Holding IP Telephony Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Ascom Holding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Ascom Holding IP Telephony Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Avaya Inc.

8.2.1 Avaya Inc. IP Telephony Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Avaya Inc. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Avaya Inc. IP Telephony Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Cisco Systems

8.3.1 Cisco Systems IP Telephony Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Cisco Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Cisco Systems IP Telephony Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Gigaset Communications

8.4.1 Gigaset Communications IP Telephony Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Gigaset Communications Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Gigaset Communications IP Telephony Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 LG Electronics.

8.5.1 LG Electronics. IP Telephony Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 LG Electronics. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 LG Electronics. IP Telephony Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Mitel Networks Corporation

8.6.1 Mitel Networks Corporation IP Telephony Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Mitel Networks Corporation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Mitel Networks Corporation IP Telephony Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Panasonic Corporation

8.7.1 Panasonic Corporation IP Telephony Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Panasonic Corporation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Panasonic Corporation IP Telephony Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Polycom, Inc.

8.8.1 Polycom, Inc. IP Telephony Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Polycom, Inc. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Polycom, Inc. IP Telephony Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Yealink Inc.

8.9.1 Yealink Inc. IP Telephony Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Yealink Inc. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Yealink Inc. IP Telephony Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 NEC Corporation

8.10.1 NEC Corporation IP Telephony Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 NEC Corporation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 NEC Corporation IP Telephony Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

