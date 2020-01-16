Lab Automation Market Increased Government Funding For the Development of Biotech And Drug Discovery Research 2019: Tecan, PerkinElmer, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, Siemens
The Lab Automation Market Report deliver comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. This report is a through synopsis of the Study done on lab automation market’s key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with type segment & market applications. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The lab automation market report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises and the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.
Lab Automation Market accounted to USD 5.8 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2024.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increased adoption of miniaturization process resulting in low reagent cost and high productivity
- Increased government funding for the development of biotech and drug discovery research
- Increasing drug discovery and clinical diagnostics
- High initial investments
- Compatibility and portability issues resulting in reduced adoption of lab automation in small laboratories
Some of the major countries covered in this report are
U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2019, North America is expected to dominate the market.
Market Definition:
Lab automation is the process in which specimen processing equipment is used in order to perform clinical research. Lab automation process has minimum involvement of lab technologists.
Market Competitors of Lab Automation Market
- Tecan Group Ltd.,
- Perkinelmer, Inc.,
- Danaher Corporation,
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.,
- Qiagen N.V.,
- Roche Holding AG,
- Siemens AG,
- Hamilton Robotics, Inc.,
- Biomérieux SA
- Among others
Market Segmentation:
By Equipment (Automated Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arm, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems)
By Software (Laboratory Information Management System, Laboratory Information System, Chromatography Data System, Electronic Lab Notebook, Scientific Data Management System)
By Analyzer (Biochemistry Analyzers, Immuno-based Analyzers, Hematology Analyzers)
By Application (Drug Discovery, Genomics, Proteomics, Protein engineering, Bio Analysis, Analytical Chemistry, System Biology, Clinical Diagnostics, Lyophilization)
By End-User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals, Hospitals, Research Institutions, Academics, Private Labs)
By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)
