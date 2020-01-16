Mobile Device Security Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
Global Mobile Device Security Market
Mobile security is also referred as wireless security. Mobile security assists in the protection of tablets, smartphones, laptops and other portable computing devices from threats and vulnerabilities related to the wireless computing.
North America market is anticipated to be mature markets with respect to the mobile device security market, due to which, the market is expected to exhibit the significant growth rate with respect to the respective region during the forecast period.
The key players covered in this study
Symantec
TrendMicro
VMWare
Airwatch
TrustGo
Sophos
McAfee
AT&T
ZoneAlarm
Webroot
Owing to the increase in penetration of mobile devices in emerging economies such as India, China is the major reason, positively impacting the growth of the mobile devices security market. Also raising awareness about the security of wireless device is another reason spurring the growth of the market in forthcoming years.
In 2018, the global Mobile Device Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Device Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Device Security development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Android
Blackberry
iOS
Windows
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
BFSI
Retail & Consumer Goods
Telecommunication
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Device Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Device Security development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
