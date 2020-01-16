Mobile Device Security Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Global Mobile Device Security Market

Mobile security is also referred as wireless security. Mobile security assists in the protection of tablets, smartphones, laptops and other portable computing devices from threats and vulnerabilities related to the wireless computing.

North America market is anticipated to be mature markets with respect to the mobile device security market, due to which, the market is expected to exhibit the significant growth rate with respect to the respective region during the forecast period.

The key players covered in this study

Symantec

TrendMicro

VMWare

Airwatch

TrustGo

Sophos

McAfee

AT&T

ZoneAlarm

Webroot

Owing to the increase in penetration of mobile devices in emerging economies such as India, China is the major reason, positively impacting the growth of the mobile devices security market. Also raising awareness about the security of wireless device is another reason spurring the growth of the market in forthcoming years.

In 2018, the global Mobile Device Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Device Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Device Security development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Android

Blackberry

iOS

Windows

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Device Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Device Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

