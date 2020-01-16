NATURAL GAS PIPELINES MARKET 2017 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH – ANALYSIS TO 2022

This report studies the global Natural Gas Pipelines market, analyzes and researches the Natural Gas Pipelines development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

ABB

BP

Enterprise Product Partners

GE Oil & Gas

Saipem

Technip

Inter Pipeline

Bharat Petroleum

Cairn

Caspian Pipeline Consortium

China National Petroleum Corporation

Rockwell Automation

MOL Group

Saudi Aramco

Sunoco

Valero Energy

Aker Solutions

Bechtel

Daewoo Engineering & Construction

Hyundai Heavy Engineering

Mott Macdonald

Tecnicas Reunidas

Worley Parson

FMC Technologies

Infosys

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Natural Gas Pipelines can be split into

Service Providers

Pipeline Operators

Pipeline Contractors

Market segment by Application, Natural Gas Pipelines can be split into

Onshore

Offshore

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Natural Gas Pipelines

1.1 Natural Gas Pipelines Market Overview

1.1.1 Natural Gas Pipelines Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.3 Natural Gas Pipelines Market by Type

1.4 Natural Gas Pipelines Market by End Users/Application

2 Global Natural Gas Pipelines Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 ABB

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Natural Gas Pipelines Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 BP

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Natural Gas Pipelines Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Enterprise Product Partners

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Natural Gas Pipelines Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 GE Oil & Gas

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Natural Gas Pipelines Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Saipem

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Natural Gas Pipelines Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Technip

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Natural Gas Pipelines Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Inter Pipeline

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Natural Gas Pipelines Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Bharat Petroleum

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Natural Gas Pipelines Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Cairn

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Natural Gas Pipelines Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Caspian Pipeline Consortium

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Natural Gas Pipelines Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

……….

4 Global Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of Natural Gas Pipelines in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Natural Gas Pipelines

5 United States Natural Gas Pipelines Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

..…..Continued

