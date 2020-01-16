Patient Lateral Transfer Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2022

Performing or carrying out patient lateral transfer is one of the most overlooked activity, however, with the rising number of injuries taking place during transfer is resulting in the increased focus on the patient lateral transfer. Manufacturers are also providing various devices for safe patient handling during the transfer reducing the risk of injury. The devices or products for transfer are also being made using materials that are easy to clean and can be disinfected properly. This XploreMR report analyzes the expansion of global patient lateral transfer market till date, and provides key insights on the growth of the market during the forecast period, 2017-2022.

Scope

The scope of XploreMR’s report is to analyze the global patient lateral transfer market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Medical device manufacturers, research institutes, and raw material suppliers in the global patient lateral transfer market can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and medical journals pertaining to patient lateral transfer.

Summary

The report commences with a brief information of the global patient lateral transfer market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global patient lateral transfer market.

Overview

The next section offers an overview of the global patient lateral transfer market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – patient lateral transfer. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period.

The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients.

In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global patient lateral transfer market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of patient lateral transfer. With continuous evolution of the healthcare sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for patient lateral transfer manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, regulatory approvals, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section.

Considering the wide scope of the global patient lateral transfer market, the report offers in-depth and segment-wise analysis and forecast. The global market for patient lateral transfer is segmented on the basis of product type, usage type, and region. This segmentation also provides country-wise forecast on all the key parameters.

The report’s last section comprises of the global patient lateral transfer market competitive landscape, to provide readers with the dashboard view of company analysis and market players. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across value chain, and their presence in the global patient lateral transfer market.

