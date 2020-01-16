Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Global Market 2018: Key Players – Upstart, Funding Circle, Prosper, CircleBack Lending, Peerform, Lending Club, Zopa, Daric, Pave, Mintos

Peer to peer (P2P) lending is also referred as marketplace lending. P2P lending is among the fastest growing segment in the financial lending market. It is an alternative of lending money virtually. The core functioning of marketplace lending platforms is connecting consumers/borrowers with investors/lenders, majorly through online medium.

The market is dominated by North America and especially the US.

In 2018, the global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Upstart

Funding Circle

Prosper

CircleBack Lending

Peerform

Lending Club

Zopa

Daric

Pave

Mintos

Lendix

RateSetter

Canstar

Faircent

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Individuals

Businesses

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Individuals

1.5.3 Businesses

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Size

2.2 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Upstart

12.1.1 Upstart Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Introduction

12.1.4 Upstart Revenue in Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Upstart Recent Development

12.2 Funding Circle

12.2.1 Funding Circle Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Introduction

12.2.4 Funding Circle Revenue in Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Funding Circle Recent Development

12.3 Prosper

12.3.1 Prosper Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Introduction

12.3.4 Prosper Revenue in Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Prosper Recent Development

12.4 CircleBack Lending

12.4.1 CircleBack Lending Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Introduction

12.4.4 CircleBack Lending Revenue in Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 CircleBack Lending Recent Development

12.5 Peerform

12.5.1 Peerform Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Introduction

12.5.4 Peerform Revenue in Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Peerform Recent Development

12.6 Lending Club

12.6.1 Lending Club Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Introduction

12.6.4 Lending Club Revenue in Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Lending Club Recent Development

12.7 Zopa

12.7.1 Zopa Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Introduction

12.7.4 Zopa Revenue in Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Zopa Recent Development

12.8 Daric

12.8.1 Daric Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Introduction

12.8.4 Daric Revenue in Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Daric Recent Development

12.9 Pave

12.9.1 Pave Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Introduction

12.9.4 Pave Revenue in Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Pave Recent Development

12.10 Mintos

12.10.1 Mintos Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Introduction

12.10.4 Mintos Revenue in Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Mintos Recent Development

12.11 Lendix

12.12 RateSetter

12.13 Canstar

12.14 Faircent

……Continued

