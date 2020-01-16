Performance Additives Market Research and Current Scenario 2025 With Dynea AS, Ashland, Momentive, ExxonMobil, Cytec Solvay Group, Cabot Corporation And Many More

The performance additives are the various chemicals that are added to the modern-day automotive gasoline and other propelling fuels to stabilize and elevate their octane level, decrease the propensity of pre-ignition, and allow for more power to be made from increased compression and advanced ignition timing.

Global performance additives market accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, Globally. Major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market. Some of the major players in performance additives market include

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Altana

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Clariant

Cytec Solvay

Cabot Corporation

Allnex

Ashland

Momentive

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Imerys Performance Additives,

DowDuPont,

Dynea AS

Emerald Performance Materials

Others: Huntsman International LLC, Lanxess AG, ExxonMobil, Elementis Global, Daikin Industries, The DOW Chemical Company and many more. The Performance Additives market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Drivers:

Growing population and rapid urbanization

High demand from end-use industries

Development of multipurpose additives

Market Restraint:

Volatile raw material prices

Stringent environmental regulations regarding additives

Segmentation

The performance additives market is segmented on the basis of type into

Plastic additives

Paint & coatings additives

Pigment additives and

Ink additives

On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into

Packaging,

Household goods,

Automotive,

Industrial and construction.

On the basis of geography, the performance additives market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

