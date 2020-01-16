POS TERMINALS IN THE RETAIL SECTOR MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

A POS terminal is a combination of systems that are utilized to facilitate simpler and faster checkouts for customers at the time of billing. POS terminals are of two types, namely non-EMV and EMV POS terminals.

The analysts forecast the Global POS Terminals Market in the Retail Sector to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global POS terminals market in the retail sector. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales and shipments of POS systems to arrive at the market size.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, global POS terminals market in the retail sector 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• First Data

• Ingenico Group

• PAX Technology

• Square

• Verifone

Market driver

• Enhanced functionality of POS

Market challenge

• Growing internet banking

Market trend

• Emergence of biometric EMV POS terminals

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

• Segmentation by technology

• Comparison by technology

• EMV– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Non-EMV – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Contact – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Contactless – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Supermarket– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Specialty stores– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Hypermarket – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Gas stations– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Drug stores– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Mass merchandise– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive Scenario

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• First Data

• Ingenico Group

• PAX Technology

• Square

• Verifone

Continued…..

