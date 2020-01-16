Powder Coatings Market 2019 – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Powder Coating Market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Players: Global Powder Coatings Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Asian Paints, Berger Paints India Limited, Cloverdale Paint Inc, Diamond Vogel, Evonik Industries, Hentzen Coatings, Inc, Jotun, Kansai Paint Co.,LTD, Marpol Private Limited, Rpm International Inc, Somar, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Wacker Chemie AG, 3M among others.

For In-Depth Review | Get Sample Co[email protected] https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-powder-coatings-market’

Segmentation: Global Powder Coatings Market

Global Powder Coatings Market By Resin Type (Thermoset, Thermoplastic), By Substrate (Metallic, Non-Metallic), By Coating Method (Electrostatic Spray Coating, Fluidized Bed Coating, Electrostatic Fluidized Bed Process, Flame Spraying), By End-Use Industry (Appliances, Automotive, General Industrial, Architecture, Furniture), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Drivers: Global Powder Coatings Market

Increasing technological advancements, growth of stringent environment regulations and rising applications across end-user industries are driving the market.

STRINGENT REGULATIONS ON USAGE OF TRADITIONAL SOLVENT BASED COATINGS

Increasing regulatory demands on the coatings industry’s spurred the new development of new formulation strategy. The demand for coating had increased as green certification was also in the spotlight, and volatile organic compound (VOC) content is the only criterion being used to measure a coating’s success. Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) and Hazardous Air Pollutant (HAP) compounds present in traditional solvent based coatings require regulation at different levels which includes Federal, State, and local levels. For the traditional solvent based coating various regulations are formulated such as VOC Regulations, HAP Regulations, conflict minerals update, ACA submits comments to OSHA on Respirable Crystalline Silica Proposed Rule permits the regulation the VOC content of coating and others.

VOC Regulations: Powder coating is organic free technology which provides user potential to reduce VOC emission to zero. As the VOC emissions restriction is placed on manufacture production of powder coating the difference between industrial wet painting and powder coating is the presence of Volatile Organic Compounds, called VOCs. When powder coating such as solvent-free paints applied to metal and other conductive surfaces for a quick replacement of liquid paint and anodization. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has developed several Control Technique Guidelines (CTGs) that States can model their regulations after, including CTGs for film and foil, flat wood paneling, paper, metal furniture, large appliances, auto and light duty trucks and plastic parts, miscellaneous metal parts, fiberglass boats; and miscellaneous industrial adhesive and others.

RISING APPLICATIONS ACROSS END-USE INDUSTRIES

The adoption of powder coating is increasing at a rapid pace. Powder coatings have become one of the new products with special features such as, gloss retention, scratch resistance, ultra-reflective powder coating which increase the effective output of commercial lighting fixtures. It imparts significant durability, corrosion resistance and chemicals in comparison to liquid coatings. The demand of powder coating for end user industry increased the demand in development of new products which can be applied and cured at low temperatures. The technological advantages and cutting-edge features of powder coating are making them popular in various industries. Powder coatings have propelled the growth of industries such as automotive, appliance, general industries, furniture, electrical and electronic, architectural and many more. Powder coating has increased high quality coating with an attractive finish, maximize production and improved efficiencies across various industries. In addition, powder coating has improved high throughput or output options like texture selections range from smooth surfaces to wrinkled or matte finishes, availability of rough textures for hiding surface imperfections, quality finish for metal parts and products.

Speak To Industry Experts, Request For Details [email protected] https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-powder-coatings-market

Advantages of powder coating in Industries are:-

Maximize production

Thick coatings are easily possible

Over-spray (up to 98%) can be retrieved and reused

Mention below is some of the manufacturing industries using powder coating:-

In automotive industry, the powder coating is used for many areas including decorative trim, truck beds, accent parts, filters, radiators, hubcaps, bumpers, door handles and others. With the advancement of technology the clear powder topcoat is used to increase protection. The clear powder coats used over automotive exterior basecoats. Chrysler, Ford, and GM are testing powder coating technique and Volvo and BMW are using powder coating on modern models of cars.

In general Industries, the powder coating is used in exercise equipment, sports equipment, grills, pressure tanks, transformers, tool boxes, mailboxes, fire extinguishers and many more. The General Industries uses powder coating for various benefits such as chemical resistance, impact resistance, hardness, gloss and color retention, and other qualities that enhance an industrial product’s purposes and uses of powder coating for superior finishes.

Make an Inquiry for Discount On this [email protected] https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-powder-coatings-market

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]