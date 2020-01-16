Production Printer Market to 2022 Global Analysis and Forecast by Solution, Service and Application

Production printers are used for volume printing, with a print speed of more than 60 pages per minute (PPM). These printers are used for commercial purposes such as printing books, manuals, marketing collaterals, packagingmaterials, and transactional documents. The global market is expected to witness an increase in the demand for production printers from various application segments such as packaging and publishing during the forecast period.

The analysts forecast the global production printer market to grow at a CAGR of 2.52% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global production printer market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of production printers, including multifunctional printers (MFPs) in the packaging, promotional, publishing, transactional, and others segments.

The report, Global Production Printer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Canon

• HP development

• Konica Minolta

• Ricoh

• Xerox

Other prominent vendors

• Agfa-Gevaert

• EFI Electronics

• Eastman Kodak

• Inca Digital Printers

• MIMAKI ENGINEERING

• Miyakoshi

Market driver

• Increase in the demand for color printing

Market challenge

• Increasing cost of raw materials

Market trend

• Rise in the number of M&A

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• Production printer technologies

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by technology

• Market overview

• Offset printing

• Digital printing

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Market overview

• Transactional segment

• Promotional

• Publishing

• Packaging

• Others

PART 08: Market segmentation by type of ink

• Market overview

• Global production printer market by water-based inks

• Global production printer market by solvent-based inks

• Global production printer market by UV-cured inks

• Global production printer market by latex-based inks

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• APAC

• Americas

• EMEA

PART 10: Key leading countries

PART 11: Decision framework

PART 12: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: Market trends

• Rise in the number of M&A

• Growing demand for digital production printers

• Increasing demand for combining mobility and document solutions

PART 14: Vendor landscape

..…..Continued

