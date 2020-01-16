RAINWATER HARVESTING SYSTEMS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

Rainwater harvesting is a systematic method of gathering and storing rainwater to re-use it for different purposes such as domestic, agricultural, and commercial applications. Rainwater can also be allowed to seep deep down into the ground for groundwater recharge through artificial conveyances such as trenches, infiltration ponds, and dams. Groundwater recharge replenishes natural groundwater reserves.

The analysts forecast the global rainwater harvesting systems market to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rainwater harvesting systems market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Innovative Water Solutions

• Kingspan Group

• Stormsaver

• Water field technology

• Watts Water Technologies

Market driver

• Increase in water consumption

Market challenge

• Technical challenges associated with systems are high

Market trend

• Emergence of smart cities and green buildings

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

