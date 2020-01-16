SELF-SERVICE BI MARKET 2017 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH – ANALYSIS TO 2022
This report studies the global Self-Service BI market, analyzes and researches the Self-Service BI development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
IBM Corporation (U.S.)
Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
SAP SE (Germany)
SAS Institute (U.S.)
Tableau Software (U.S.)
MicroStrategy (U.S.)
TIBCO Software (U.S.)
Qlik Technologies (U.S.)
Zoho Corporation (U.S.)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Self-Service BI can be split into
Marketing
Sales
Operations
Finance
Human resources
Market segment by Application, Self-Service BI can be split into
Fraud and security management
Sales and marketing management
Predictive asset maintenance
Risk and compliance management
Customer engagement and analysis
Supply chain management and procurement
Operations management
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Self-Service BI Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Self-Service BI
1.1 Self-Service BI Market Overview
1.1.1 Self-Service BI Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Self-Service BI Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.3 Self-Service BI Market by Type
1.4 Self-Service BI Market by End Users/Application
2 Global Self-Service BI Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Self-Service BI Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Self-Service BI Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 IBM Corporation (U.S.)
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Self-Service BI Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Self-Service BI Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 SAP SE (Germany)
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Self-Service BI Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 SAS Institute (U.S.)
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Self-Service BI Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Tableau Software (U.S.)
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Self-Service BI Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 MicroStrategy (U.S.)
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Self-Service BI Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 TIBCO Software (U.S.)
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Self-Service BI Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
………..
4 Global Self-Service BI Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Self-Service BI Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Self-Service BI Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Self-Service BI in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Self-Service BI
5 United States Self-Service BI Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Self-Service BI Market Size (2012-2017)
5.2 United States Self-Service BI Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
..…..Continued
