SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING EQUIPMENTS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

The global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tokyo Electron Limited

Lam Research Corporation

Asml Holdings N.V.

Applied Materials Inc.

KLA-Tencor Corporation.

Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.

Teradyne Inc.

Advantest Corporation

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation.

Plasma-Therm.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc

Startup Ecosystem

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Front-end Equipment

Backend Equipment

Segment by Application

Automation

Chemical control equipment

Gas control equipment

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Industry Overview of Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments

1.1 Definition of Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments

1.2 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Front-end Equipment

1.2.3 Backend Equipment

1.3 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automation

1.3.3 Chemical control equipment

1.3.4 Gas control equipment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Revenue Analysis

4.3 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

………

8 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Tokyo Electron Limited

8.1.1 Tokyo Electron Limited Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Tokyo Electron Limited Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Tokyo Electron Limited Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Lam Research Corporation

8.2.1 Lam Research Corporation Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Lam Research Corporation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Lam Research Corporation Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Asml Holdings N.V.

8.3.1 Asml Holdings N.V. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Asml Holdings N.V. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Asml Holdings N.V. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Applied Materials Inc.

8.4.1 Applied Materials Inc. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Applied Materials Inc. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Applied Materials Inc. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 KLA-Tencor Corporation.

8.5.1 KLA-Tencor Corporation. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 KLA-Tencor Corporation. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 KLA-Tencor Corporation. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.

8.6.1 Screen Holdings Co., Ltd. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Screen Holdings Co., Ltd. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Screen Holdings Co., Ltd. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Teradyne Inc.

8.7.1 Teradyne Inc. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Teradyne Inc. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Teradyne Inc. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipments Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..



