SOLAR INVERTER 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 15.65% AND FORECAST TO 2023

A solar inverter is a common inverter but uses energy from the sun that is solar energy. This type of inverter aids in changing the DC into AC using solar power. The Solar Inverter is an essential device and its basic function of the inverter is to change the variable Direct Current output of the solar panels into Alternating Current. There are a few types of solar inverters available in the market which includes Micro Inverters, String Inverters and Central Inverter.

Growing awareness towards the use of renewable energy sources across the world that have led to the large-scale adoption of solar photovoltaic (PV) installations. The rising affordability of energy storage devices creates ample opportunities for the market. Moreover, Government also setting targets and introducing polices for promoting renewable energy as well as to reduce carbon emissions. Increasing awareness regarding fossil fuel conservation and clean fuel demand will complement the industry growth. However, the market also faces certain challenges such as high cost of solar inverter and high maintenance cost and others as well.

The Global Solar Inverter Market Is Expected To Grow At 15.65% CAGR During The Forecast Period.

In 2016, the market was led by Asia-Pacific, with a 49.6 % share, followed by Europe and North America with shares of 35.0% and 12.3%, respectively. Solar inverter market is segmented into type, system type, end user and region wise. On the basis of type, Central type accounted for the largest market share of 45.12% in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.31% during the forecast period. On the basis of system type, it is segmented into on-grid and off-grid. On-grid accounted for the largest market share and expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.86 %. On the basis of end user, utilities accounted for the largest market share of 40.10% in 2016. Solar inverter has great scope in Asia-Pacific region due to increasing demand for energy and identified as the best replacement to other conventional fossil fuel energy sources and is used to reduce carbon emission by effectively meeting the electricity needs.

Key Players

ABB Ltd (Switzerland), SMA Solar Technology AG (Germany), Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada), SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (Israel), SunPower Corporation (U.S.), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Solectria Renewables, LLC (U.S.), Sineng Electric Co., Ltd. (China), Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd (India), and Power electronics (Spain).

