South East Asia Medical Maintenance Equipment Market 2018 Size, Technologies, Services, Analysis by Types & Applications, Key Players with forecast 2025

South East Asia medical maintenance equipment market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes rising focus on preventive medical equipment maintenance, increasing preference for purchase of refurbished medical equipment, rising investments of key companies to build healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements for complex equipment maintenance On the other hand, high initial cost and significant maintenance expenditure, lack of skilled professionals are hampering the growth of market.

South East Asia Medical Maintenance Equipment Market Key Points:

Siemens AG is going to dominate the South East Asia medical maintenance equipment : ID barcode readers in factory automation market followed by GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V. among others.

The imaging equipment segment is dominating the South East Asia medical maintenance equipment market.

Private-sector organizations segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation:

The South East Asia medical maintenance equipment market is segmented based on device into:

imaging equipment,

endoscopic device surgical instrument,

electro-medical equipment and others.

In 2018:- imaging equipment is expected to dominate the market with 34.2% market share and is growing at the highest CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The South East Asia medical maintenance equipment market is segmented based on services type into:

preventive maintenance,

corrective maintenance,

operational maintenance.

In 2018:- South East Asia preventive maintenance is expected to dominate market with 46.2% market share growing at the highest CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The South East Asia medical maintenance equipment market is segmented based on service provider into:-

original equipment manufacturers,

independent service organizations and in-house maintenance.

In 2018:- South East Asia medical maintenance equipment original equipment manufacturers market is expected to dominate market with 48.4% market share and is growing at the highest CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The original equipment manufacturers segment is further sub-segmented into:-

multi-vendor OEMs and single-vendor OEMs.

In 2018:- South East Asia medical maintenance equipment multi-vendor OEMs market is expected to dominate market with 54.8% market share and is growing at the highest CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025

South East Asia medical maintenance equipment market is segmented on the basis of end-user into:-

public-sector organizations

private-sector organizations.

In 2018:- South East Asia medical maintenance equipment private-sector organizations market is expected to dominate market with 58.0% market share and is growing at the highest CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The South East Asia medical maintenance equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 7 countries:

Singapore,

Thailand,

Taiwan,

Malaysia,

Indonesia, P

hilippines

Rest of Asia Pacific.

South East Asia Medical Maintenance Equipment Market Key Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the market for South East Asia medical maintenance equipment market are rising focus on preventive medical equipment maintenance, increasing preference for purchase of refurbished medical equipment, rising investments of key companies to build healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements for complex equipment maintenance.

