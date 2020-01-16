Synthetic Paper in Americas 2017 Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.65% and Forecast to 2021
Synthetic paper is manufactured using synthetic resins derived from petroleum, which is the main raw material for the production. The paper has the characteristics of both plastic films as well as regular paper and is available in different grades and thicknesses based on the application. The features of the paper are like plastic films, but the appearance of synthetic paper is similar to that of regular paper. Synthetic paper is white and opaque like regular paper and has a resemblance in terms of the printability and processing capabilities.
The analysts forecast the synthetic paper market in Americas to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the synthetic paper market in Americas for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• US
• Canada
• Others
The report, Synthetic Paper Market in Americas 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• DuPont
• PPG Industries
• Nan Ya Plastics
• YUPO
Other prominent vendors
• Arjobex
• HOP industries
• Taghleef Industries
• American Profol
• FLEXcon
• Neenah Paper
• Transcendia
• Seiko Epson Corporation
Market driver
• Synthetic paper is a sustainable option over conventional paper
Market challenge
• Expected surge in synthetic paper prices
Market trend
• Rise in inkjet printing
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by material
• Synthetic paper market in Americas by material
• Synthetic paper market in Americas by BOPP
• Synthetic paper market in Americas by HDPE
• Synthetic paper market in Americas by others
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Synthetic paper market in Americas by geography
• Synthetic paper market in US
• Synthetic paper market in Canada
• Synthetic paper market in others
PART 08: Key leading countries
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Rise in inkjet printing
• Demand for synthetic paper in in-mold labeling (IML)
• Growth in e-commerce industry
PART 12: Vendor landscape
