Thailand Water Pump Market up to 30 HP is Expected to Reach US$ 25.6 Million by 2021

Thailand Market Study on Water Pump: Industrial Segment to Witness Highest Growth by 2021”, projects that the Thailand Persistence Market Research (PMR) in its recent report titled, “”, projects that the Thailand water pump market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the Thailand water pump market accounted for US$16.7 Million in 2014 and is projected to reach US$25.6 Million by 2021.Factors fuelling the market include low manufacturing costs, expansion of water supply network, massive urbanization and industrialization, increasing arable land and land under cereal production. Thailand is an agriculture-driven country. Growth in the agricultural sector, linked with increasing arable land and land under cereal production is leading to growing trend of micro irrigation in small farms, which is projected to increase deployment of centrifugal water pumps.

Similarly, the country is undergoing rapid economic growth and industrialisation and is also poised to emerge as a substantial market. It plays a crucial role as its one of the manufacturing hubs for water pumps. Deployment of monobloc pumps is increasing due to the growing trend of family farming, which is carried out on small agricultural plots and requires low HP centrifugal pump for micro irrigation. Pumps for domestic and agriculture application offer minimal product differentiation in terms of cost and quality. Similar buyer trends apply to both end-user segments.

On the basis of pump type, the submersible water pump segment is estimated to be the most dominant segment, with 63.5% of the overall Thailand water pump market share in 2015, followed by monobloc water pump segment with 36.5%share. Growth of the monobloc water pumps segment over the forecast period is expected to be driven by increasing demand for application in agro-industrial and food production purposes.