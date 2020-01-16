THORACIC CATHETERS INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW, SEGMENTS, TOP COMPANIES, GROWTH FACTORS AND FORECAST 2019 TO 2024
Thoracic catheter is a flexible plastic tube that is inserted through the chest wall and into the pleural space or mediastinum. It is used to remove air (pneumothorax) or fluid (pleural effusion, blood, chyle), or pus (empyema) from the intrathoracic space. It is also known as a Bülau drain or an intercostal catheter.
Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:
Medtronic
Teleflex
Smiths Medical
Atrium
Medela
Redax
Atmos
Sorin
Argon
Cook Medical
PAHSCO
Diversatek
The global Thoracic Catheters market will reach Volume Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% 2018-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.)
Average market price by SUK
Major applications
Major applications as follows:
Pneumothorax
Pleural Effusion
Other
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of Application
1.1.4 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Production
2.2 Regional Demand
2.3 Regional Trade
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Medtronic
3.1.2 Company Information
3.1.2 Product Specifications
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.2 Teleflex
3.2.1 Company Information
3.2.2 Product Specifications
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.3 Smiths Medical
3.3.1 Company Information
3.3.2 Product Specifications
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.4 Atrium
3.4.1 Company Information
3.4.2 Product Specifications
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.5 Medela
3.5.1 Company Information
3.5.2 Product Specifications
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.6 Redax
3.6.1 Company Information
3.6.2 Product Specifications
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.7 Atmos
3.7.1 Company Information
3.7.2 Product Specifications
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.8 Sorin
3.8.1 Company Information
3.8.2 Product Specifications
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.9 Argon
3.9.1 Company Information
3.9.2 Product Specifications
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.10 Cook Medical
3.10.1 Company Information
3.10.2 Product Specifications
3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.11 PAHSCO
3.12 Diversatek
4 Major Application
4.1 Pneumothorax
4.1.1 Overview
4.1.2 Pneumothorax Market Size and Forecast
4.2 Pleural Effusion
4.2.1 Overview
4.2.2 Pleural Effusion Market Size and Forecast
4.3 Other
4.3.1 Overview
4.3.2 Other Market Size and Forecast
