VEHICLE TO GRID CHARGERS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022
Vehicle to grid chargers are EVs chargers that are bi-directional and can be used to charge the vehicle and to transfer energy from the vehicle to charging unit to meet the electricity demand during peak hours.
The analysts forecast the global vehicle to grid chargers market to grow at a CAGR of 50.05% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global vehicle to grid chargers market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3195827-global-vehicle-to-grid-chargers-market-2018-2022
The report, Global Vehicle to Grid Chargers Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• DriveElectric
• Enel
• Hyundai Mobis
• OVO Energy
• Shell
Market driver
• Advancement in better technology
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• High infrastructure cost
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Rapid deployment of smart grids
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3195827-global-vehicle-to-grid-chargers-market-2018-2022
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Segmentation by
• Comparison by end-user
• Residential chargers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Commercial chargers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity by region
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Increasing adoption of EVs
• Rapid deployment of smart grids
• Increasing EV charging stations
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• DriveElectric
• Enel
• Hyundai Mobis
• OVO Energy
• Shell
Continued…..
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com