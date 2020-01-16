VEHICLE TO GRID CHARGERS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

Vehicle to grid chargers are EVs chargers that are bi-directional and can be used to charge the vehicle and to transfer energy from the vehicle to charging unit to meet the electricity demand during peak hours.

The analysts forecast the global vehicle to grid chargers market to grow at a CAGR of 50.05% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global vehicle to grid chargers market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3195827-global-vehicle-to-grid-chargers-market-2018-2022

The report, Global Vehicle to Grid Chargers Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• DriveElectric

• Enel

• Hyundai Mobis

• OVO Energy

• Shell

Market driver

• Advancement in better technology

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• High infrastructure cost

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Rapid deployment of smart grids

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3195827-global-vehicle-to-grid-chargers-market-2018-2022

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by

• Comparison by end-user

• Residential chargers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Commercial chargers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity by region

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Increasing adoption of EVs

• Rapid deployment of smart grids

• Increasing EV charging stations

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• DriveElectric

• Enel

• Hyundai Mobis

• OVO Energy

• Shell

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com