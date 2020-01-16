Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market to Observe Strong Development by 2027

XploreMR offers a nine-year forecast on the global vinyl flooring plasticizers market. The key objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the global vinyl flooring plasticizers market.



In revenue terms, the global vinyl flooring plasticizers market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.2%, during 2018 – 2027. The vinyl flooring plasticizers market report explores the factors that are driving this market, and provides foresights about the opportunities that will shape the vinyl flooring plasticizers market in the years to come. The vinyl flooring plasticizers market report also discusses about the factors that are hindering the growth of this market, with their impact in short, medium and long terms. The study includes an elaborate discussion on the prevailing trends in the vinyl flooring plasticizers market.

Vinyl flooring plasticizers market has been displaying moderate to slow growth that varies from country-to-country. In the emerging economies including China and India, vinyl flooring plasticizers market is displaying high growth. The overall vinyl flooring plasticizers market can be seen to be in the moderate growth phase, while that in North America and Western Europe it can be said that the market is between growth and maturity. In volume terms, the vinyl flooring plasticizers market is projected to reach 1.2 million tons by 2027.

XploreMR analysts have segmented the vinyl flooring plasticizers market into plasticizer types and region. The objective of the vinyl flooring plasticizers segment is to provide statistics and insights on phthalate and non – phthalate plasticizers on the basis of different regions. The non – phthalate segment is expected to gain traction in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand of sustainable construction products and stringent European regulations.

Segmentation by Plasticizer Type

Phthalate Plasticizers

DINP

DIDP

DEHP

Others

Non – Phthalate Plasticizers

Benzoates

DEHT

DINCH

Others

The plasticizer-type segmentation includes the production and sales of vinyl flooring plasticizers generated through various plasticizer type. Plasticizers have been analyzed prudently to cover all types so that none of the revenue sources is missed out. DEHP plasticizers is offering the highest sales in the vinyl flooring plasticizers market.

Segmentation by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The vinyl flooring plasticizers market study offers segmentation for five geographies and encompasses 22 countries across the globe. The selection of countries have been done in terms of total production of vinyl flooring plasticizers generated from each country. The segment-wise analysis has been given in each of the five regions. Asia Pacific has been the key market for vinyl flooring plasticizers accounting for over 40% share on the basis of volume and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The vinyl flooring plasticizers report includes analysis such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, BPS analysis, market attractiveness and absolute dollar opportunity. These set of analysis have been included to support the decision making process of the vinyl flooring plasticizers industry stakeholders.

The study also includes the competitive landscape, wherein market structure and the competition amongst players have been included. This section includes market share analysis for Tier 1 and Tier 2 players, and competition analysis. In addition to this, the vinyl flooring plasticizers report also offers company profiles section that includes the profiles of key competitors, their product offerings, challenges, focus areas, manufacturing facilities across the globe, segment share analysis, regional share analysis, financial performance, key strategies, key developments and SWOT analysis. The companies included in the vinyl flooring plasticizers market report are BASF SE, UPC Group, ExxonMobil Corporation, LG Chem Ltd, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Aekyung Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Shandong Qilu Plasticizers Co., Ltd. and Shandong Hongxin Chemicals Co. Ltd.

