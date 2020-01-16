VoIP Market: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2023

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), is a technology that allows you to make voice calls using a broadband Internet connection instead of a regular (or analog) phone line. Some VoIP services may only allow you to call other people using the same service, but others may allow you to call anyone who has a telephone number – including local, long distance, mobile, and international numbers. Also, while some VoIP services only work over your computer or a special VoIP phone, other services allow you to use a traditional phone connected to a VoIP adapter.

The global VoIP market will reach Volume Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc.

NTT

Comcast

Orange

KT

Charter

Microsoft (Skype)

Cablevision

Verizon

AT & T

Vonage

Cox

Telmex

Time Warner Cable

Numericable-SFR

Rogers

Sprint

Liberty Global

KDDI

TalkTalk

Shaw Communications

8×8

Ring Central

MITEL

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Computer-to-Computer

Computer-to-Phone

Phone-to-Phone

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Corporate Consumers

Individual Consumers

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Specifications

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

1.2.1.1 Computer-to-Computer

1.2.1.2 Computer-to-Phone

1.2.1.3 Phone-to-Phone

1.2.2 by Application

1.2.2.1 Corporate Consumers

1.2.2.2 Individual Consumers

1.2.3 by Regions

…..

6 Market Segmentation by Region

6.1 Market Size

6.1.1 Asia-Pacific

6.1.1.1 Asia-Pacific Market, 2011-2016

6.1.1.2 Asia-Pacific Market by Type

6.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Market by Application

6.1.2 North America

6.1.2.1 North America Market, 2011-2016

6.1.2.2 North America Market by Type

6.1.2.3 North America Market by Application

6.1.3 Europe

6.1.3.1 Europe Market, 2011-2016

6.1.3.2 Europe Market by Type

6.1.3.3 Europe Market by Application

6.1.4 South America

6.1.4.1 South America Market, 2011-2016

6.1.4.2 South America Market by Type

6.1.4.3 South America Market by Application

6.1.5 Middle East & Africa

6.1.5.1 Middle East & Africa Market, 2011-2016

6.1.5.2 Middle East & Africa Market by Type

6.1.5.3 Middle East & Africa Market by Application

6.2 Market Forecast

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Market Forecast, 2017-2022

6.2.2 North America Market Forecast, 2017-2022

6.2.3 Europe Market Forecast, 2017-2022

6.2.4 South America Market Forecast, 2017-2022

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast, 2017-2022

….

8 Major Vendors

Continued….

