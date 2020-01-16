WASTEWATER PUMPS MARKET 2019- GLOBAL LEADING PLAYER, MARKET SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, DEMAND ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025
The global Wastewater Pumps market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Wastewater Pumps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wastewater Pumps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Wastewater Pumps in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Wastewater Pumps manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Grundfos
General Electric
WILO
Baker Hughes
Schlumberger
KSB
Ebara
Sulzer
Calpeda
Flowserve
NETZSCH
Dab Pumps
Weir
ABS Pumps
Blagdon Pump
Superior Pump
Halliburton
ITT Inc.
Falcon Pumps
Walrus America
Haight Pumps
GSD Industrial
Zoeller Pump Company
Liberty Pumps
Little Giant
Wastecorp Pumps
Weil Pump Company, Inc.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Self-suction Type
Pipeline Type
Submersible Type
Others
Segment by Application
Municipal Waste Water Treatment
Industrial Waste Water
Flood Control
Agriculture
Others
