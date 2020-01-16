Worldwide Seed Market Size by Market Opportunities, Type, Product, Application & Characteristics

Seed market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Seed Market.

About Seed Industry

Seed market size will grow from USD 70.75 Billion in 2017 to USD 124.45 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 9.87%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

Factors such as increasing acceptance and area under cultivation of GM crops, improvement in Seed Replacement Rate (SRR), and change in science and technology advancements are some of the major drivers of this market. India, Japan, and China are the emerging countries in the seed industry as they demand hygienic environmental conditions.

Bayer Cropscience AG , The DOW Chemical Company , E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company , Monsanto Company , Syngenta AG , Groupe Limagrain , Sakata Seed Corporation , Rallis Limited India , Land O'lakes, Inc. , KWA SAAT SE

By Crop Type

Oilseeds , Cereals & Grains , Fruits & Vegetables , Other Seeds

By Type

Genetically Modified Seeds , Conventional Seeds

By Traits

Herbicide-Tolerant , Insecticide-Resistant , Other Stacked Traits

By Seed Treatment

Treated , Non-Treated

Regions Covered in Seed Market are :-

North and South America

Europe

China

South Korea

India

