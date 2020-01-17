2018-2025 Marine Big Data Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast

Global Marine Big Data Industry

This report focuses on the global Marine Big Data status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Marine Big Data development in United States, Europe and China.

Marine big data can be described as large amount of data collected by aerial remote sensing, ships, stations, buoys and satellites. In recent years, the data generated and collected by various devices is growing at an overwhelming speed all over the world. In terms of marine sector, countries across the globe have launched observing projects such as Argo, NEPTUNE, GOOS etc. and number of marine observation satellites.

As multiple observing techniques and various marine observation systems are deployed into the service, data volume increases, data format becomes diversified which forms marine big data. Only that marine data is valuable which contain specific temporal and spatial information. Factors such as high dimension and periodical data acquisition by various marine observation projects around the world leads to huge volume of marine big data.

The key players covered in this study

Teradata

Splunk

AIMS-Sinay

Oceanwise

Intertrust Technologies Corporation

MarineFIND

BigOceanData

Avenca Limited

BMT Group

Datameer

Databricks

Nautical Control Solutions

Ocean Networks Canada

Smart Ocean

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Renewable Energy

Oil and Gas

Fishery

Whale Watching

Marine Protected Area

Marine Traffic

Dredging

Harbor

Offshore Construction

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Marine Big Data status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Marine Big Data development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

