Alzheimer’s Disease Drug Global Market Summary, Sectionalization & Prediction to 2025

Alzheimer’s disease (AD), also referred to simply as Alzheimer’s, is a chronic neurodegenerative disease that usually starts slowly and worsens over time. It is the cause of 60% to 70% of cases of dementia.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Alzheimer’s Disease Drug in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In the last several years, global market of alzheimer’s disease drug change huge.

The classification of alzheimer’s disease drug includes Memantine, Donepezil, Rivastigmine and Others, and the proportion of Memantine in 2016 is about 49.28%. The market for Donepezil, is decreast quickly in past five years.

Alzheimer’s disease drug are widely used for Early to Moderate, Moderate to Severe stage treatment. The most proportion of alzheimer’s disease drug used to Moderate to Severe, and the market share in 2016 is 55.82%.

The worldwide market for Alzheimer’s Disease Drug is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -11.3% over the next five years, will reach 1580 million US$ in 2023, from 2870 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Allergan

Eisai

Novartis

Daiichi Sankyo

Merz Pharma

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

Lundbeck

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Donepezil

Memantine

Rivastigmine

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Early to Moderate Stages

Moderate to Severe Stages

