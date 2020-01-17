AUTO PARTS AND ACCESSORIES MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY MANUFACTURERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025

The global Auto Parts and Accessories market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Auto Parts and Accessories volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Auto Parts and Accessories market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Auto Parts and Accessories in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Auto Parts and Accessories manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Robert Bosch

Denso Corp.

Magna International

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

Hyundai Mobis

Aisin Seiki

Faurecia

Lear Corp.

Valeo

Delphi Automotive

Yazaki Corp.

Sumitomo Electric

JTEKT Corp.

Thyssenkrupp

Mahle GmbH

Yanfeng Automotive

BASF

Calsonic Kansei Corp.

Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Schaeffler

Panasonic Automotive

Toyoda Gosei

Autoliv

Hitachi Automotive

Gestamp

BorgWarner Inc.

Hyundai-WIA Corp.

Magneti Marelli

Samvardhana Motherson

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Driveline & Powertrain

Interiors & Exteriors

Electronics

Bodies & Chassis

Seating

Lighting

Wheel & Tires

Others

Segment by Application

OEMs

Aftermarkets

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Industry Overview of Auto Parts and Accessories

1.1 Definition of Auto Parts and Accessories

1.2 Auto Parts and Accessories Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Driveline & Powertrain

1.2.3 Interiors & Exteriors

1.2.4 Electronics

1.2.5 Bodies & Chassis

1.2.6 Seating

1.2.7 Lighting

1.2.8 Wheel & Tires

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Auto Parts and Accessories Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 OEMs

1.3.3 Aftermarkets

1.4 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Auto Parts and Accessories Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Auto Parts and Accessories Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Auto Parts and Accessories Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Auto Parts and Accessories Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Auto Parts and Accessories Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Auto Parts and Accessories Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

………

8 Auto Parts and Accessories Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Robert Bosch

8.1.1 Robert Bosch Auto Parts and Accessories Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Robert Bosch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Robert Bosch Auto Parts and Accessories Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Denso Corp.

8.2.1 Denso Corp. Auto Parts and Accessories Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Denso Corp. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Denso Corp. Auto Parts and Accessories Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Magna International

8.3.1 Magna International Auto Parts and Accessories Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Magna International Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Magna International Auto Parts and Accessories Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Continental

8.4.1 Continental Auto Parts and Accessories Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Continental Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Continental Auto Parts and Accessories Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 ZF Friedrichshafen

8.5.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Auto Parts and Accessories Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 ZF Friedrichshafen Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Auto Parts and Accessories Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Hyundai Mobis

8.6.1 Hyundai Mobis Auto Parts and Accessories Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Hyundai Mobis Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Hyundai Mobis Auto Parts and Accessories Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Aisin Seiki

8.7.1 Aisin Seiki Auto Parts and Accessories Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Aisin Seiki Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Aisin Seiki Auto Parts and Accessories Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

