Bike-Sharing Service Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends and Forecast to 2024

A bicycle-sharing system, public bicycle system, or bike-share scheme, is a service in which bicycles are made available for shared use to individuals on a short term basis for a price or free. Many bike share systems allow people to borrow a bike from a “dock” and return it at another dock belonging to the same system. Docks are special bike racks that lock the bike, and only release it by computer control. The user enters payment information, and the computer unlocks a bike. The user returns the bike by placing it in the dock, which locks it in place. Other systems are dockless. For many systems, smartphone mapping apps show nearby available bikes and open docks.

Bike-Sharing Service have wide range of applications by age, such as Age 18-24, Age 25-34, Age 35-44, Other. And Age 25-34 was the most widely used area which took up about 38% of the global total in 2018.

JUMP Bikes, Citi Bike, LimeBike, Capital Bikeshare, Divvy Bikes, Blue Bikes (Hubway), Ford GoBike, Mobike, Hellobike, Nextbike are the key suppliers in the global Bike-Sharing Service market.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Dockless

Station-based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Age 18-24

Age 25-34

Age 35-44

Other

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

JUMP Bikes

Citi Bike

LimeBike

Capital Bikeshare

Divvy Bikes

Blue Bikes (Hubway)

Ford GoBike

Mobike

Hellobike

Nextbike

Call a bike

Santander Cycles

VÃ©lib

Bicing

SG Bike

Ola Pedal

Zoomcar PEDL

Mobycy

Yulu Bikes

Letscycle

Docomo Bikeshare

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Bike-Sharing Service market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

To study and analyze the global Bike-Sharing Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Bike-Sharing Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Bike-Sharing Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Bike-Sharing Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Bike-Sharing Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

