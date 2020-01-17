Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Global Market Analysis, Market Trends, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database

The business model behind Bitcoin ATM’s is to buy crypto-currency on exchanges and sell it with margin to end-users visiting the Bitcoin ATM. Bitcoin ATM’s provide a way for customers to buy crypto-currency in a simple and secure way.

The global Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

General Bytes

Lamassu

Global Funds Transfer (GFT)

GENERAL BYTES sro

Genesis Coin

BitAccess

Coinsource

DBA COAVULT

Orderbob

Coinme

LightningXchange

ByteFederal

BTC facil

Market size by Product

1-way Model

2-way Model

Market size by End User

Shopping Mall

Gas Station

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 1-way Model

1.4.3 2-way Model

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Shopping Mall

1.5.3 Gas Station

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Market Size

2.1.1 Global Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Sales 2013-2025

2.2 Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Revenue by Regions

….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 General Bytes

11.1.1 General Bytes Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 General Bytes Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.1.4 General Bytes Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Products Offered

11.1.5 General Bytes Recent Development

11.2 Lamassu

11.2.1 Lamassu Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Lamassu Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.2.4 Lamassu Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Products Offered

11.2.5 Lamassu Recent Development

11.3 Global Funds Transfer (GFT)

11.3.1 Global Funds Transfer (GFT) Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.Global Funds Transfer (GFT) Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.3.4 Global Funds Transfer (GFT) Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Products Offered

11.3.5 Global Funds Transfer (GFT) Recent Development

11.4 GENERAL BYTES sro

11.4.1 GENERAL BYTES sro Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 GENERAL BYTES sro Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.4.4 GENERAL BYTES sro Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Products Offered

11.4.5 GENERAL BYTES sro Recent Development

11.5 Genesis Coin

11.5.1 Genesis Coin Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Genesis Coin Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.5.4 Genesis Coin Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Products Offered

11.5.5 Genesis Coin Recent Development

Continued…….

