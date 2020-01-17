Chagas Disease Treatment Market Opportunities by Leading Manufacturers (Nortec Quimica SA, Bayer AG, Laboratorio Elea Phoenix SA, Maprimed S.A)
About Chagas Disease Treatment:
This report focus on drugs for treating Chagas Disease. Chagas disease is an endemic in 21 Latin American countries caused by kinetoplastid protozoan parasite, Trypanosoma cruzi, primarily transmitted by large, blood-sucking reduviid insects widely known as ‘the kissing bugs’. Moreover, the disease can be transferred through other means such as blood transfusion, organ transplantation, as well as congenital and oral transmissions. The recent past has witnessed spread of Chagas disease to developed economies such as Europe and North America, due to migration of people from Latin America to others countries.
Some of the Major companies which drives the Chagas Disease Treatment industry are Nortec Quimica SA, Bayer AG, Laboratorio Elea Phoenix SA, Maprimed S.A, Laboratorio Farmaceutico de Pernambuco,.
Scope of the Chagas Disease Treatment Report:
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Benznidazole
Nifurtimox
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Hospitals
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
