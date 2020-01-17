COFFEE POTS MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025
The global Coffee Pots market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Coffee Pots market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Coffee Pots in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Coffee Pots in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Coffee Pots market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Coffee Pots market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Alessi
Bialetti
BUNN
Bloomfield
Grindmaster-Cecilware
Hamilton Beach Brands
Wilbur Curtis
Avantco Equipment
Bravilor Bonamat
Brewmatic
FETCO
Franke Group
HLF
Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE)
Newco
De’Longhi
Grosche
Alpha Coffee
Market size by Product
French Press
Moka Pot
Others
Market size by End User
Home Appliance
Commercial
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Coffee Pots market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Coffee Pots market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Coffee Pots companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Coffee Pots submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Coffee Pots Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Coffee Pots Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 French Press
1.4.3 Moka Pot
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Coffee Pots Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Home Appliance
1.5.3 Commercial
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Coffee Pots Market Size
2.1.1 Global Coffee Pots Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Coffee Pots Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Coffee Pots Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Coffee Pots Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Coffee Pots Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Coffee Pots Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Coffee Pots Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Coffee Pots Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Coffee Pots Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Coffee Pots Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Coffee Pots Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Coffee Pots Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Coffee Pots Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Coffee Pots Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Coffee Pots Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Coffee Pots Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Coffee Pots Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Alessi
11.1.1 Alessi Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Alessi Coffee Pots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Alessi Coffee Pots Products Offered
11.1.5 Alessi Recent Development
11.2 Bialetti
11.2.1 Bialetti Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Bialetti Coffee Pots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Bialetti Coffee Pots Products Offered
11.2.5 Bialetti Recent Development
11.3 BUNN
11.3.1 BUNN Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.BUNN Coffee Pots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 BUNN Coffee Pots Products Offered
11.3.5 BUNN Recent Development
11.4 Bloomfield
11.4.1 Bloomfield Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Bloomfield Coffee Pots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Bloomfield Coffee Pots Products Offered
11.4.5 Bloomfield Recent Development
11.5 Grindmaster-Cecilware
11.5.1 Grindmaster-Cecilware Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Grindmaster-Cecilware Coffee Pots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Grindmaster-Cecilware Coffee Pots Products Offered
11.5.5 Grindmaster-Cecilware Recent Development
11.6 Hamilton Beach Brands
11.6.1 Hamilton Beach Brands Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Hamilton Beach Brands Coffee Pots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Hamilton Beach Brands Coffee Pots Products Offered
11.6.5 Hamilton Beach Brands Recent Development
11.7 Wilbur Curtis
11.7.1 Wilbur Curtis Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Wilbur Curtis Coffee Pots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Wilbur Curtis Coffee Pots Products Offered
11.7.5 Wilbur Curtis Recent Development
11.8 Avantco Equipment
11.8.1 Avantco Equipment Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Avantco Equipment Coffee Pots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Avantco Equipment Coffee Pots Products Offered
11.8.5 Avantco Equipment Recent Development
11.9 Bravilor Bonamat
11.9.1 Bravilor Bonamat Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Bravilor Bonamat Coffee Pots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Bravilor Bonamat Coffee Pots Products Offered
11.9.5 Bravilor Bonamat Recent Development
11.10 Brewmatic
11.10.1 Brewmatic Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Brewmatic Coffee Pots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Brewmatic Coffee Pots Products Offered
11.10.5 Brewmatic Recent Development
11.11 FETCO
11.12 Franke Group
11.13 HLF
11.14 Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE)
11.15 Newco
11.16 De’Longhi
11.17 Grosche
11.18 Alpha Coffee
……Continued
