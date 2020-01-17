Computer on Module Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Computer on Module in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

COMs are used in a wide range of industries such as medical, defense, transportation, entertainment, and others, to customize products based on their necessity. The combination of an off-the-shelf COM and an application-specific carrier board makes a complete platform for manufacturing several end-products across different industries.

The industrial automation will account for the maximum growth of the COM market， it is expected that this segment will dominate the market.

The worldwide market for Computer on Module is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Advantech

ADLink

Avnet

Congatec

Kontron S&T

Radisys

Kontron

Portwell

Avalue Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

COM Express

SMARC

Qseven

ETX

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial Automation

Medical

Entertainment

Transportation

Others

