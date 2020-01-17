Confectionery Packaging Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2023
This report focuses on the Confectionery Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Confectionery dealers always look for packaging vendors that can provide innovative and aesthetically appealing packaging solutions, as it helps improve sales by enhancing product visibility.
Many confectionery vendors are looking for light-weight materials to package their goods. Another trend in the market that is influencing its growth is the increased demand for recycled and biodegradable materials for packaging.
The worldwide market for Confectionery Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Amcor
Crown Holdings
Smurfit Kappa
Clondalkin Group
Bemis
Owens-Illinois
Kraft
Aptar Group
Graham Packaging
Graphic Packaging
MeadWestvaco
Sonoco Products
Hood Packaging
Silgan Holdings
Solo Cup Company
Sweetheart Holdings
Jiangsu Zhongda New Material Group
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Paper packaging
Glass Packaging
Plastic Packaging
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Food Factory
Food Retail Stores
Others
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Confectionery Packaging Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Paper packaging
1.2.2 Glass Packaging
1.2.3 Plastic Packaging
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Food Factory
1.3.2 Food Retail Stores
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Amcor
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Confectionery Packaging Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Amcor Confectionery Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Crown Holdings
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Confectionery Packaging Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Crown Holdings Confectionery Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Smurfit Kappa
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Confectionery Packaging Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Smurfit Kappa Confectionery Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Clondalkin Group
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Confectionery Packaging Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Clondalkin Group Confectionery Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Bemis
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Confectionery Packaging Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Bemis Confectionery Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Owens-Illinois
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Confectionery Packaging Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Owens-Illinois Confectionery Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Kraft
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Confectionery Packaging Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Kraft Confectionery Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…….
