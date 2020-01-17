Confectionery Packaging Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Confectionery Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Confectionery dealers always look for packaging vendors that can provide innovative and aesthetically appealing packaging solutions, as it helps improve sales by enhancing product visibility.

Many confectionery vendors are looking for light-weight materials to package their goods. Another trend in the market that is influencing its growth is the increased demand for recycled and biodegradable materials for packaging.

The worldwide market for Confectionery Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Amcor

Crown Holdings

Smurfit Kappa

Clondalkin Group

Bemis

Owens-Illinois

Kraft

Aptar Group

Graham Packaging

Graphic Packaging

MeadWestvaco

Sonoco Products

Hood Packaging

Silgan Holdings

Solo Cup Company

Sweetheart Holdings

Jiangsu Zhongda New Material Group

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type:

Paper packaging

Glass Packaging

Plastic Packaging

Others

Market Segment by Applications:

Food Factory

Food Retail Stores

Others



