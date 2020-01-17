Connected Car 2019 Global Status, Growth Opportunity, Market Size, Key Players and Forecast 2030

Connected Car Ecosystem Market 2019

Market Analysis

The automotive industry is getting augmented with the advent of the connected cars. These cars are well-equipped with the most advanced technologies and sensors. The connected cars help the drivers in gathering real-time information. For the most part, it is furnished with internet which is associated with the devices both inside the vehicle and outside. The cars could form a kind of connection with another vehicle which is running on the same street and can exchange the data about mishaps, climate, detours, traffic and so on. From recent years, the connected cars market has seen enormous development with unbelievable CAGR. As per industry news, the BMW is currently using the connected cars with the sim card-based driving technology. And as per studies, Toyota and Tesla hold the topmost positions of the smartest companies in the global connected cars market.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/817504-global-connected-car-ecosystem-market-forecast-to-2030

Market Segmentation

The global connected cars market is segmented on the basis of its technology, services, components, connectivity, and regional demand. Based on its technology section, the global market is classified as 2G, 3G, WiFi & Bluetooth, LTE. On the basis of its services, the global connected cars market is bifurcated into Safety, Well-Being, Entertainment, Vehicle management, Autonomous driving, OEM Services, and others. Dividing the market on the basis of its connectivity, the sections include Integrated, embedded and tethered. Based on its components, the market is divided into Sensors, Cellular, Processors, and wireless modules.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global connected cars market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Industry Players

The key industry players in the market of connected cars include names like General Motors (U.S.), Audi AG (Germany), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Ford Motor Company (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan), BMW (Germany), Freescale Semiconductor Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.), among others.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/817504-global-connected-car-ecosystem-market-forecast-to-2030

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)