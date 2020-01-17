CONSUMER TELEMATICS SYSTEMS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report studies the global Consumer Telematics Systems market, analyzes and researches the Consumer Telematics Systems development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Omnitracs Ltd.
BMW AG (Assist)
Ford Motor Co. (SYNC)
General Motors (OnStar)
Agero Connected Services Inc.
Harman Infotainment
Toyota Motors(Entune)
Bosch Automotive Technologies
Alpine Electronics Inc.
Continental Automotive
Airbiquity Inc.
Trimble Navigation Ltd
Fleetmatics GPS
Novatel Wireless
Telogis Inc
Auto Page Inc.
MiX Telematics
NavMan
TomTom NV
Verizon Telematics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Integrated Telematics
Embedded Telematics
Tethered Telematics
Market segment by Application, Consumer Telematics Systems can be split into
Passenger Vehicle Telematics
Commercial Vehicle Telematics
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Consumer Telematics Systems
1.1 Consumer Telematics Systems Market Overview
1.1.1 Consumer Telematics Systems Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.3 Consumer Telematics Systems Market by Type
1.4 Consumer Telematics Systems Market by End Users/Application
2 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Omnitracs Ltd.
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Consumer Telematics Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 BMW AG (Assist)
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Consumer Telematics Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Ford Motor Co. (SYNC)
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Consumer Telematics Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 General Motors (OnStar)
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Consumer Telematics Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Agero Connected Services Inc.
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Consumer Telematics Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Harman Infotainment
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Consumer Telematics Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Toyota Motors(Entune)
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Consumer Telematics Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Bosch Automotive Technologies
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Consumer Telematics Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Alpine Electronics Inc.
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Consumer Telematics Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Continental Automotive
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Consumer Telematics Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Airbiquity Inc.
3.12 Trimble Navigation Ltd
3.13 Fleetmatics GPS
3.14 Novatel Wireless
3.15 Telogis Inc
3.16 Auto Page Inc.
3.17 MiX Telematics
3.18 NavMan
3.19 TomTom NV
3.20 Verizon Telematics
4 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Consumer Telematics Systems in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Consumer Telematics Systems
5 United States Consumer Telematics Systems Development Status and Outlook
6 EU Consumer Telematics Systems Development Status and Outlook
7 Japan Consumer Telematics Systems Development Status and Outlook
8 China Consumer Telematics Systems Development Status and Outlook
9 India Consumer Telematics Systems Development Status and Outlook
10 Southeast Asia Consumer Telematics Systems Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 Consumer Telematics Systems Market Dynamics
12.1 Consumer Telematics Systems Market Opportunities
12.2 Consumer Telematics Systems Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Consumer Telematics Systems Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Consumer Telematics Systems Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued…..
