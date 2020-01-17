Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Report Describe Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders, Dealers, Research Findings and Global Forecast
About Contraceptives Drugs and Devices:
Contraceptives are birth spacing products that aid in avoiding unwanted/ unplanned pregnancy. There are five widely used contraceptive methods namely barrier method, hormonal method, emergency contraception, intrauterine method, and sterilization. Women can opt for wide range of contraceptive options such as vaginal rings, diaphragms, female condoms, oral pills, and intra-uterine devices (IUD). Selecting the most appropriate method is critical to avoid undesired side effects.
Some of the Major companies which drives the Contraceptives Drugs and Devices industry are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Church & Dwight Co. Inc, Reckitt Benckiser Plc, Pfizer, Inc, Bayer AG, Mayer Laboratories, Inc, The Female Health Company, Cooper Surgical, Inc, Allergan plc, Cipla Limited, Merck & Co. Inc,.
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Contraceptive Drugs (Oral Contraceptive Pills, Contraceptive Injectables, Topical Contraceptives)
Contraceptive Devices (Male Contraceptive Devices, Female Contraceptive Devices)
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Female
Male
Chapter 1: Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force
Chapter 2: Top manufacturers of Contraceptives Drugs and Devices, with sales, revenue, and price of Contraceptives Drugs and Devices, in 2017 and 2018
Chapter 3: Competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018
Chapter 4: Global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Contraceptives Drugs and Devices, for each region, from 2014 to 2019
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Contraceptives Drugs and Devices market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions
Chapter 10 and 11: Contraceptives Drugs and Devices market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019
Chapter 12: Contraceptives Drugs and Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024
Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Contraceptives Drugs and Devices sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
