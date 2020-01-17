Data Center Cooling 2019 Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Data Center Cooling Market 2019

Market Analysis

The data center cooling is a collective functioning of apparatus, components, processes, and systems, which ensures the presence of an ideal working temperature in the data center facility. However, in the absence of a proper cooling system, the data centers cease to operate properly which often leads to system failure. An increase in the demand for the data center cooling is projected to drive the data center cooling market and its growth over the forecast period.

An enormous amount of information traffic and the advancement of big data has moreover extended the noteworthiness of secure data centers, as big data traffic builds the usage of server and device that expands the temperature in the data center office. Thus, to keep up the temperature of the data centers, the reception of the data center cooling solutions is expanding at a worldwide dimension.

The developing adoption of big data and cloud computing, among different organizations, is likewise supporting the market for data center cooling solutions. Data center cooling market is enhancing because of its key advantages, for example, high stacking limit, instant, and precise temperature control, enhanced air filtration, remote observing/investigating, improved humidity control, and high wind stream. In any case, factors that upset the development of data center cooling market are high setup cost and high consumption of power during operation.

Market Segmentation

Global data center cooling market has been classified on the basis of its component, service type, cooling type, verticals, organization type, and regional demand. By component, the market is into air handling units, precision air conditioning, chillers, server cooling, economizer, and others. On the basis of its service type, the global market is sub-segmented into managed services and professional services. Based on its organization size, the Global data center cooling market is divided into large enterprises and small & medium (SMEs) enterprises. On the basis of its verticals, the market is divided into healthcare, IT & telecommunication, BFSI, government, energy, and others. Based on its cooling type, the market is sectioned into air and liquid.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Global data center cooling market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The major industry players in the Global data center cooling market are- Fujitsu, Ltd. (Japan), The Mitsubishi Group (Japan), Asetek A/S (Denmark), Schneider Electric SE (France), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), 4energy (UK), 3M (US), Wakefield-Vette, Inc. (US), Degree Controls (US), HP Development Company, L.P. (US), Vertiv Co. (US), IT Aire, Inc. (US), The Heico Companies LLC (US), Cloudsite Intelligent Data Centers (US) among others.

