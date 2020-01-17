Defense IT Spending market | size | analysis | share | outlook to 2024

Marketresearchnest reports add “Global Defense IT Spending Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 137 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A military budget (or military expenditure), also known as a defense budget, is the amount of financial resources dedicated by a state to raising and maintaining an armed forces or other methods essential for defense purposes.

The IT and professional services markets are highly competitive and are not dominated by a single company or a small number of companies. A substantial number of companies offer services that overlap and are competitive with most players offer. In addition, the increased importance of offshore labor centers has brought several foreign-based firms into competition. The share of the top three enterprises is about 10%. The key players are Leidos, Accenture, IBM, General Dynamics, BAE Systems, DXC, Dell, Northrop Grumman, Unisys, Atos, Capgemini, Fujitsu, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, Amazon, ATandT, CACI International Inc, Atkins and so on.

This report studies the Defense IT Spending Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Defense IT Spending market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of Defense IT Spending: Defense IT Spending Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a swot analysis of the key vendors.

The global economic malaise over the past several years, lack of confidence for sustained growth and ballooning government deficits are driving reductions in government budgets and, therefore, defense budgets, for the foreseeable future. Even countries with strong economies that are expected to weather the economic turbulence have set budgets that are at best flat, while most countries are planning reductions in defense expenditures over the next five years. At the same time, there has been no reduction in demand for militaries to perform operational missions in response to periodic flaring of regional tensions, as world events continue to validate. The competing tensions of national security concerns and pressure to address structural fiscal issues are causing the militaries in many countries to search for efficiencies and cost-reduction approaches. These efforts are essential to sustain the operational forces, equipment and personnel defense organizations have worked assiduously to develop, with the additional goal of investing in modernization efforts and future capabilities.

According to this study, over the next five years the Defense IT Spending market will register a 2.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 88500 million by 2024, from US$ 76700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Defense IT Spending business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Defense IT Spending market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Defense IT Spending value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Services

Hardware

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

IT Infrastructure

Network and Cyber Security

IT Application

Logistics and Asset Management

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Leidos

Accenture

IBM

General Dynamics

BAE Systems

DXC

Dell

Northrop Grumman

Unisys

Atos

Capgemini

Fujitsu

Oracle

SAP

Microsoft

Amazon

ATandT

CACI International Inc.

Atkins

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Highlights of the Global Defense IT Spending report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Defense IT Spending market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Defense IT Spending market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Defense IT Spending market by identifying its various subsegments.

by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Defense IT Spending players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Defense IT Spending with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Defense IT Spending submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

