Demand for Automotive Suspension Bushes Market to Witness Rapid Surge During the Period 2016 – 2026

Automotive suspension system of the vehicle resists lot of forces upon cornering and the various forces generated are transferred to the tire via suspension system. The automotive suspension bushes are an integral part of the suspension system, which plays an important role for a smooth and safe ride while improving the chassis performance of an automotive vehicle. Suspension bushes in the suspension system of a vehicle reduces shocks, keeps the vehicle alignment intact, and helps the vehicle in maintaining firm contact of tires with road, thus offering driving comfort for the driver and passenger. Suspension bushes also acts as sound barrier to avoid noise and vibration caused by rough road. The global automotive suspension bushes market has a significant stand in the automotive sector because of its principle use in the automotive suspension systems. Automotive suspension bushes are made of components whose mechanical properties, and abrasion resistance are excellent, such as polyurethane which is extensively used for making suspension bushes having properties such as greater tear strength, tolerance to ozone and oils, and high toughness among others. The global automotive suspension bushes market is expected to grow at a modest CAGR over the forecast period.

Automotive Suspension Bushes Market: Drivers and Restraints: The global automotive suspension bushes market is primarily driven by the growth in the automotive sector with significant growth in the sales of vehicles across the globe, along with the increasing demand for smooth, safe and comfortable drive on long journeys and in different terrains by the passengers. Moreover, innovations and developments for manufacturing safe and lighter automotive suspension systems for automotive in order to reduce the fuel consumption and emissions is expected to drive the global market for automotive suspension bushes. The volatile cost of raw materials compared to that of natural rubber used for suspension bushes might restraint the global automotive suspension bushes market.

Automotive Suspension Bushes Market: Segmentation: On the basis of vehicle type automotive suspension bushes market can be segmented as follows:- Two wheelers,Passenger Cars,Light commercial vehicles,Heavy commercial vehicles,On the basis of bushes type, the global automotive suspension bushes market can be segmented as follows:- ,,Anti-roll bar bushes,Control arm bushes,Spring bushes,Shock absorber bushes,On the basis raw materials, the global automotive suspension bushes market can be segmented as follows:- ,,Natural rubber,Synthetic Rubber,Styrene Butadiene rubber,Polyurethane elastomer,Nitrile rubber,NBR (Nitrile Butyl Rubber),On the basis of manufacturing process, the global automotive suspension bushes market can be segmented as follows:- ,,Injection Moulding,Compression moulding,On the basis of distribution channel, the global automotive suspension bushes market can be segmented as follows:- ,,Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM),Aftermarket

Automotive Suspension Bushes Market: Region Wise Outlook: The global automotive suspension bushes market can be divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among the aforementioned regions, the APEJ market for automotive suspension bushes holds the largest market share, China being the largest automotive market in the region is attributed to the growth of automotive bushes market in the region. Latin America market for automotive bushes is followed by the APEJ market. The adoption of renewable resources for the production of prime raw material polyurethane used in automotive suspension bushes in the regions like North America and Western Europe is expected to push the market for automotive suspension bushes in these regions. Japan and the Middle East and Africa market is also expected to pace up in the automotive suspension bushes market by the end of forecast period.

Key Players: Polybush,Bonaprene Products Ltd,SuperPro Suspension Parts,Fibet Rubber Bonding (UK) Ltd,Powerflex,Best Elastomers Pvt. Ltd.,Emdet Jamshedpur Pvt. Ltd.,Energy Suspension,Rubber Intertrade Co., Ltd.