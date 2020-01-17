DEVOPS TOOLS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report studies the global DevOps Tools market, analyzes and researches the DevOps Tools development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Puppet Labs
Chef
Docker Inc.
Red Hat(Ansible)
Atlassian
Saltstack
CA Technologies
Rackspace
XebiaLabs
VersionOne
Cisco
CollabNet
HP
IBM
Microsoft
Spirent Communications plc
Vmware
DBmaestro
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
DevOps Ready
DevOps Enabled
DevOps Capable
Market segment by Application, DevOps Tools can be split into
IT
BFSI
Retail
Telecom
Education
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global DevOps Tools Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of DevOps Tools
1.1 DevOps Tools Market Overview
1.1.1 DevOps Tools Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global DevOps Tools Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 DevOps Tools Market by Type
1.3.1 DevOps Ready
1.3.2 DevOps Enabled
1.3.3 DevOps Capable
1.4 DevOps Tools Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 IT
1.4.2 BFSI
1.4.3 Retail
1.4.4 Telecom
1.4.5 Education
1.4.6 Others
2 Global DevOps Tools Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 DevOps Tools Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Puppet Labs
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 DevOps Tools Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Chef
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 DevOps Tools Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Docker Inc.
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 DevOps Tools Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Red Hat(Ansible)
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 DevOps Tools Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Atlassian
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 DevOps Tools Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Saltstack
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 DevOps Tools Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 CA Technologies
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 DevOps Tools Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Rackspace
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 DevOps Tools Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 XebiaLabs
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 DevOps Tools Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 VersionOne
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 DevOps Tools Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Cisco
3.12 CollabNet
3.13 HP
3.14 IBM
3.15 Microsoft
3.16 Spirent Communications plc
3.17 Vmware
3.18 DBmaestro
4 Global DevOps Tools Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global DevOps Tools Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global DevOps Tools Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of DevOps Tools in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of DevOps Tools
5 United States DevOps Tools Development Status and Outlook
6 EU DevOps Tools Development Status and Outlook
7 Japan DevOps Tools Development Status and Outlook
8 China DevOps Tools Development Status and Outlook
9 India DevOps Tools Development Status and Outlook
10 Southeast Asia DevOps Tools Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global DevOps Tools Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global DevOps Tools Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global DevOps Tools Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 DevOps Tools Market Dynamics
12.1 DevOps Tools Market Opportunities
12.2 DevOps Tools Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 DevOps Tools Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 DevOps Tools Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
Continued…..
